The Glimpse Group GAAP EPS of -$0.51 misses by $0.24, revenue of $7.3M misses by $6.7M

Sep. 28, 2022 4:58 PM ETThe Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Glimpse Group press release (NASDAQ:VRAR): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.51 misses by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $7.3M (+113.5% Y/Y) misses by $6.7M.
  • The Company's cash position as of June 30, 2022 was approximately $18.25 million plus $0.24 million of liquid corporate bond investments, and includes $2 million held in escrow for potential future performance payments relating to the S5D acquisition.
  • Fiscal Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $3.97 million, compared to $1.47 for the year ended June 30, 2021.
  • Net cash used in operating activities for the year ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $4.94 million, compared to approximately $1.21 million for the year ended June 30, 2021.

