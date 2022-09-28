Epix cable/streaming rebranding as MGM+
- Epix - the cable network and streaming service now backed by MGM (NASDAQ:AMZN) - is joining the rebranding parade, and becoming MGM+.
- That move, knitting Epix closer to its parent brand, takes effect Jan. 15, 2023, alongside the season three premiere of Godfather of Harlem.
- And it's one of the "most iconic and beloved brands from the golden age of entertainment," says MGM+ head Michael Wright. “This rebrand is a promise to existing and new viewers that MGM+ is the place to find television that reflects and celebrates the legacy of the iconic MGM brand – cinematic programming with sophisticated storytelling that entertains, delights, surprises, and transports. MGM is television for movie lovers.”
- Alongside the news, Epix says that it's adding the crime drama Hotel Cocaine, from Chris Brancato of Narcos and Godfather of Harlem fame; Belgravia: The Next Chapter; an untitled Amityville Murders docuseries; and a documentary on the San Francisco music scene tentatively called San Francisco Sounds.
