Equifax expands operations in Costa Rica
Sep. 28, 2022 5:19 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) has expanded its international operations with a new Global Business Services Center site in Torre Universal, San Jose which also supports the company's leading credit data and analytics business in Costa Rica and Latin America.
- This new site will drive ongoing innovation in technology, the Equifax Cloud™, cybersecurity and operational excellence.
- With this expansion, Costa Rica becomes the second largest Equifax location worldwide.
- "Our Global Business Services Centers benefit from Costa Rica's tremendous multilingual technical talent, an important resource in meeting the evolving needs of our global customers." said Jairo Quiros, GBS Senior Vice President and Site Leader for Costa Rica.
