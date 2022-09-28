Angel Oak Mortgage names Sreeni Prabhu as CEO and president

Sep. 28, 2022 5:29 PM ETAngel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (AOMR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Real estate finance company Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) on Wednesday said it had named Sreeni Prabhu as CEO and president, effective immediately.
  • Prabhu currently serves as co-founder, managing partner and group chief investment officer of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, and he will continue in those roles, AOMR said.
  • Prabhu will replace Robert Williams, who will continue to serve in a senior advisory role for the company during a transition period which is not expected to extend beyond Q1 2023.
  • AOMR stock earlier closed +0.7% at $12.42.

