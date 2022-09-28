Valneva SE to raise $40M via global offering
Sep. 28, 2022 5:58 PM ETValneva SE (VALN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) to issue and sell ~$40M of its ordinary shares in a global offering.
- Offering is comprised of (i) a public offering of its ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares, in the US and (ii) a concurrent private placement of its shares in certain jurisdictions outside of the US (the “European Private Placement”)
- Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Guggenheim Securities and Bryan, Garnier & Co. are acting as joint bookrunners for the Global Offering.
- Closing of the US offering and the EU private placement will occur simultaneously, will be conditioned on each other and are expected to occur on the third trading day after the final pricing and allocation of the global offering.
Comments