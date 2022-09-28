Volta cuts workforce by 10%, withdraws FY revenue guidance & lowers Q3 sales outlook
Sep. 28, 2022 6:00 PM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- EV charging company Volta (NYSE:VLTA) on Wednesday said it had implemented a 10% reduction in its workforce, withdrawn its full year revenue guidance and revised its Q3 revenue forecast amidst challenging market conditions.
- The company said it would implement additional actions such as limit the use of outside consultants and consolidate its teams and three offices in San Francisco into one.
- The organizational realignment was intended to align the company's business with current market conditions, VLTA said in a statement.
- Volta (VLTA) also revised its Q3 revenue guidance to $13.5M to $14.5M from a prior outlook of $17M to $18M, citing market conditions and an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The consensus revenue estimate is $17.56M.
- Additionally, the company withdrew its full year revenue and install guidance until further notice.
- Class A shares of Volta (VLTA) -1.3% to $1.55 after hours.
