Volta cuts workforce by 10%, withdraws FY revenue guidance & lowers Q3 sales outlook

Sep. 28, 2022 6:00 PM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Volta Free EV charging station in parking lot. Power to the electric vehicle concept.

Evgenia Parajanian/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • EV charging company Volta (NYSE:VLTA) on Wednesday said it had implemented a 10% reduction in its workforce, withdrawn its full year revenue guidance and revised its Q3 revenue forecast amidst challenging market conditions.
  • The company said it would implement additional actions such as limit the use of outside consultants and consolidate its teams and three offices in San Francisco into one.
  • The organizational realignment was intended to align the company's business with current market conditions, VLTA said in a statement.
  • Volta (VLTA) also revised its Q3 revenue guidance to $13.5M to $14.5M from a prior outlook of $17M to $18M, citing market conditions and an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The consensus revenue estimate is $17.56M.
  • Additionally, the company withdrew its full year revenue and install guidance until further notice.
  • Class A shares of Volta (VLTA) -1.3% to $1.55 after hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.