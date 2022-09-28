Amazon.com raises hourly pay through $1B investment

Sep. 28, 2022 6:25 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments

Amazon prime boxes and envelopes delivered to a front door of residential building

Daria Nipot/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is boosting the hourly wages and benefits provided to its warehouse and shipping workers.
  • Those raises comes through a new investment of about $1B over a year, the company says.
  • Starting pay for those in customer fulfillment and transportation will average more than $19 per hour, up from a previous $18 per hour, while its hourly minimum wage remains unchanged, at $15 per hour.
  • Employee will earn between $16 and $26 per hour depending on their position and U.S. location, Amazon says.
  • Meanwhile, a new benefit means employees can collect pay at any point during the month. And Amazon says it's making additional investments in career development programs.
  • Earlier Wednesday, Amazon unveiled a swath of new hardware, including updates to its Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV product lines.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.