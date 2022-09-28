Amazon.com raises hourly pay through $1B investment
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is boosting the hourly wages and benefits provided to its warehouse and shipping workers.
- Those raises comes through a new investment of about $1B over a year, the company says.
- Starting pay for those in customer fulfillment and transportation will average more than $19 per hour, up from a previous $18 per hour, while its hourly minimum wage remains unchanged, at $15 per hour.
- Employee will earn between $16 and $26 per hour depending on their position and U.S. location, Amazon says.
- Meanwhile, a new benefit means employees can collect pay at any point during the month. And Amazon says it's making additional investments in career development programs.
- Earlier Wednesday, Amazon unveiled a swath of new hardware, including updates to its Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV product lines.
