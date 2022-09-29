Enerpac Tool Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.10, revenue of $152M beats by $3.7M

Sep. 29, 2022 12:54 AM ETEnerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Enerpac Tool press release (NYSE:EPAC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $152M (+4.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.7M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.1%.
  • GAAP operating margin was 8.6% and adjusted operating margin was 17.9%.
  • Cash flow from operations of $45 million and free cash flow of $43 million.
  • “In that light, assuming no broad-based recessionary conditions and excluding the impact of any foreign currency changes, we have set our full year fiscal 2023 net sales guidance range to $565 to $585 million vs. consensus of $567.70M. In addition, we have set our full year fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $113 to $123 million, including an ASCEND EBITDA benefit of $12 to $18 million.”

