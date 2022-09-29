Asia-Pacific markets rise after Wall Street rebounds overnight

Japan +1.07%.

China +0.57%.

Hong Kong +1.33%.

Australia +1.93%. Australia's first ever official monthly CPI published; August +6.8% y/y (July +7%).

India +0.47%.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average popped 548.75 points, or 1.88%, to 29,683.74. The S&P 500 gained 1.97% to 3,719.04, staging a comeback after notching a new bear market low the previous session. The Nasdaq Composite was 2.05% higher at 11,051.64 at the close.

New Zealand data - September business outlook -36.7 (prior -47.8).

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday as a strong dollar and economic woes outweighed optimism over consumer demand.

Brent crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $88.73 per barrel by 0016 GMT while U.S. crude futures fell by 54 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.59.

Gold prices retreated on Thursday, as prospects for more U.S. interest rate hikes and a subdued outlook for global economic growth bolstered the dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,653.79 per ounce, as of 0404 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,662.40.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $18.76 per ounce, platinum was down 1% to $855.10 and palladium shed 1.24% to $2,128.51.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.04%; S&P 500 -0.04%; Nasdaq -0.17%.