voxeljet AG proposes offering of ordinary shares
Sep. 29, 2022 2:42 AM ETvoxeljet AG (VJET)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) notifies an increase in the company’s registered share capital against cash contributions from authorized capital, under exclusion of the subscription rights of existing shareholders, in an amount of up to EUR 2.11M.
- In conjunction with the capital increase, the company will issue new registered ordinary shares with dividend entitlements beginning for the 2022 financial year, which will be offered in the form of ADRs.
- Each ADR represents one ordinary share.
- The offer price is expected to be set and announced by the management board today.
- Net proceeds of the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.
