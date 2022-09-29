Innergex agrees to acquire remaining 30.45% minority interest in its wind portfolio in France

  • Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK:INGXF) to acquire the remaining 30.45% minority interest in its wind portfolio of 16 assets in France, of which Innergex currently owns the majority interests, for a total consideration of C$96.4M.
  • The move to increase Innergex's net installed capacity by 98.7 MW in France, and is a new milestone to unlock the full value of our portfolio in France in the context of rising energy prices.
  • Upon closure, Innergex will have 100% ownership of these assets.
  • The assets on a consolidated basis are expected to generate annual revenues of ~€75.8M (C$100.0M) in 2023.
  • The addition will be financed mainly from Innergex's revolving credit facilities, the cash held in the portfolio's special purpose vehicles, and through the potential partial monetization of the Euro/CAD foreign exchange forward contracts outstanding.

