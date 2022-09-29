Almirall enter into a licensing pact with Simcere for IL-2 mu-Fc
Sep. 29, 2022 3:46 AM ETAlmirall SA ADR (ALMRY), LBTSFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Almirall (OTCPK:LBTSF) have entered into an exclusive licensing pact for Simcere’s IL-2 mutant fusion protein (IL-2 mu-Fc) autoimmune drug candidate, SIM0278.
- Per the terms, Almirall will be granted an exclusive right to develop and commercialise SIM0278 for all indications outside of the Greater China region.
- Simcere will retain all rights to develop and commercialise SIM0278 within Greater China.
- Simcere will receive a $15M upfront payment and up to $492M in development and commercial milestone payments considering successful achievements in several indications, with an important part as sales milestones, as well as up to low double-digit tiered royalties based upon future global sales.
- SIM0278 is an interleukin 2 mutant fusion protein (IL-2 mu-Fc) that activates T regulatory cells. As an IND ready subcutaneous injection, it can be developed to potentially treat various autoimmune diseases.
