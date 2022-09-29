BuildDirect upsized stock offering to C$3.15M and closes second tranche of the private placement
Sep. 29, 2022 4:06 AM ETBuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (BILD:CA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BuildDirect.com Technologies (TSXV:BILD:CA) has upsized the non-brokered private placement of common shares to 6.85M common shares at a price of $0.46/common share for total gross proceeds of $3.15M.
- In connection with the second tranche, the company issued a total of 1.41M common shares at a price of $0.46/common share for total gross proceeds of $650K.
- Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to continue to advance BuildDirect's strategy and for general working capital purposes.
- The common shares issued pursuant to the second tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of approximately four months ending on January 29, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities law.
