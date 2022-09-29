European stocks fall as Bank of England boost fades

London -1.88%.

Germany -1.40%.

France -1.44%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.70%, with retail stocks dropping to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

Market turmoil continued to hit the U.K., prompting the Bank of England to suspend the planned start of its gilt selling next week and begin temporarily buying long-dated bonds in order to calm the market chaos unleashed by the new government’s so-called “mini-budget.”

Bavaria September CPI +10.8% vs +8.4% y/y prior.

Spain September preliminary CPI +9.0% vs +10.1% y/y expected.

North Rhine Westphalia September CPI +10.1% vs +8.1% y/y prior.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone September final consumer confidence at 0900 GMT; Eurozone September economic, industrial, services confidence at 0900 GMT and Germany September preliminary CPI figures at 1200 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than twelve basis point to 3.83%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than seven basis point to 2.29%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than eleven basis point to 4.12%.