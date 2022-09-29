Spain Inflation eases for 2nd consecutive month
Sep. 29, 2022 4:40 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Spain's consumer price inflation dropped to 9.0 percent year-on-year in September 2022, moving further away from a 38-year high of 10.8 percent hit in July and compared with market expectations of 10.1 percent, a preliminary estimate showed.
- The rate remained well above the European's Central Bank target of 2.0 percent.
- On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in September, the largest monthly decrease since July 2021, on the back of a public transportation price cut and an electricity price slowdown.
