Spain Inflation eases for 2nd consecutive month

Sep. 29, 2022 4:40 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Spain's consumer price inflation dropped to 9.0 percent year-on-year in September 2022, moving further away from a 38-year high of 10.8 percent hit in July and compared with market expectations of 10.1 percent, a preliminary estimate showed.
  • The rate remained well above the European's Central Bank target of 2.0 percent.
  • On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in September, the largest monthly decrease since July 2021, on the back of a public transportation price cut and an electricity price slowdown.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.