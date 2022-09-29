Twin Vee PowerCats stock slides on pricing $6.86M of stock offering

Sep. 29, 2022 5:17 AM ETTwin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stocks slumps 30.7% premarket on Thursday after the firm priced its underwritten public offering of 2.5M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.75/share for gross proceeds of $6.86M.
  • All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the company.
  • Underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 375K shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • Offering is expected to close on October 3, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used primarily for product development and general corporate purposes.
  • Previously, Twin Vee PowerCats announces proposed stock offering.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.