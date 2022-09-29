Twin Vee PowerCats stock slides on pricing $6.86M of stock offering
Sep. 29, 2022 5:17 AM ETTwin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stocks slumps 30.7% premarket on Thursday after the firm priced its underwritten public offering of 2.5M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.75/share for gross proceeds of $6.86M.
- All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the company.
- Underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 375K shares of common stock at the public offering price.
- Offering is expected to close on October 3, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used primarily for product development and general corporate purposes.
- Previously, Twin Vee PowerCats announces proposed stock offering.
