Azelis agrees to acquire Eurotrading S.p.A

Sep. 29, 2022 5:21 AM ETAzelis Group NV (AZLGF), AZLGYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Azelis (OTCPK:AZLGF) to acquire 100% of the shares of Eurotrading S.p.A , leading distributors of specialty chemicals to the personal care market in Italy.
  • The move reinforces Azelis’ leading footprint in the thriving Italian market for personal care, as well as in the broader life sciences segment.
  • Eurotrading’s extensive product portfolio in actives, emollients and emulsifiers further enhances the Group’s lateral value chain and solidifies its market leadership in the local personal care industry.
  • The deal is expected to close in the Q4 of this year.

