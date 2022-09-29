Azelis agrees to acquire Eurotrading S.p.A
Sep. 29, 2022 5:21 AM ETAzelis Group NV (AZLGF), AZLGYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Azelis (OTCPK:AZLGF) to acquire 100% of the shares of Eurotrading S.p.A , leading distributors of specialty chemicals to the personal care market in Italy.
- The move reinforces Azelis’ leading footprint in the thriving Italian market for personal care, as well as in the broader life sciences segment.
- Eurotrading’s extensive product portfolio in actives, emollients and emulsifiers further enhances the Group’s lateral value chain and solidifies its market leadership in the local personal care industry.
- The deal is expected to close in the Q4 of this year.
