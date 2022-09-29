XPeng SUV G9 series to feature iQIYI's 5D in-vehicle cinema

  • The latest XPeng Motor SUV G9 series (NYSE:XPEV) will come equipped with iQIYI's (NASDAQ:IQ) 5D in-vehicle cinema, marking a first in China's in-vehicle entertainment development.
  • Viewers get a full-sensory, 5D immersive viewing experience as the new new 5D cinema iQIYI (IQ) developed in partnership with XPeng (XPEV) integrates various physical features of the vehicle cockpit in the delivery of content.
  • Leveraging iQIYI's technological expertise in video intelligence recognition, the new features support the intelligent interaction between content playback and the cockpit.
  • U.S. listed shares of XPEV and IQ were down over 7% and 3% respectively in premarket hours

