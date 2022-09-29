Global yields on the march higher again

The sell-stocks-buy-bonds trade is back in a hurry Thursday, with the respite to rates provided by the Bank of England intervention short-lived.

U.K. gilt yields are moving up again, while bund yields are gaining ahead of German retail inflation numbers. The dollar (USDOLLAR) is strengthening and Treasury yields are also climbing.

"When central banks implied that bringing inflation down required breaking things along the way, then what happened to the gilt market is likely not what they had in mind," ING said.

On Wall Street, S&P futures (SPX) (SPY) are down 1% after gains in the previous session.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 14 basis points to 3.85%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 13 basis points to 4.22%.

Yields on the 10-year saw "their biggest move lower since the wild intraday swings we had in March 2020 when the Fed was stepping in to buy Treasuries and MBS in unlimited size; sound familiar?" Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "Those gains came as investors moved to downgrade the likelihood that the Fed would be pursuing aggressive policy into next year, with the rate priced in for December 2023 coming down by -23.3bps."

On the economic calendar, jobless claims before the bell will be the main focus. Economists expect them to remain steady around 215K.

The final measure of Q2 GDP is also on the calendar, but not forecast to change from the last estimate of -0.6% is expected.

Bank of England's hand forced by pensions, mortgages

In the U.K., 10-year gilt is up 20 basis points back above 4.20%, but the 30-year, where government buying comes, is up just slightly and below 4%.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended her mini-budget, saying she believes she is doing the right thing with the mix of tax cuts and spending.

"The Bank of England was confronted with a financial system that was increasingly paralyzed in consequence of the UK government’s fiscal policy, and took action," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "The emergency bond purchases do not set a ceiling for UK government bond yields and are not inflationary - there has been a surge in liquidity demand, requiring an emergency increase in liquidity supply."

"In the end (the BoE) bought only £1bn out of the £5bn it was prepared to buy, but behind it stand plans for such auctions every weekday until 14 October and a promise to conduct purchases at whatever scale necessary to restore orderly market conditions," ING said.

"The intervention at the long end of the curve has been designed largely to ease the strain on pension funds, which are facing margin calls on their interest rate hedging products," Pantheon Macro's Samuel Tombs wrote. "But the decision to stop the planned gilt sales reflects more general concerns that risk-free rates had risen to levels that would impair the flow of credit to the economy. Note that the number of mortgage products on the market has fallen by half since December, following a record withdrawal on Tuesday, according to Moneyfacts."

Elsewhere in central bank action, China is reportedly prepping for banks to sell dollars to defend the yuan.