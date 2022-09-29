Nio (NYSE:NIO) has opened its first battery swap station in Germany before it officially enters the market on Oct 07, 2022.

Located in Zusmarshausen, the battery swap station was built under a partnership between NIO and charging parks operator Sortimo.

The facility is the size of two garages and will later be designed for up to 312 swaps/day. Up to 13 batteries are charged from 40 kW to 80 kW in a grid- and battery-friendly manner that does not cause typical grid peaks, NIO said. The Chinese EV maker will perform final testing and calibration of the station over the next few days.

Nio (NIO) has been ramping up efforts in Europe and is expected to launch the ET7, ET5 and ES7 at the NIO Berlin 2022 event on Oct 7. So far, it has officially announced two battery swap stations in Norway. The German battery swap station is the third one the company has announced for overseas markets.

Elsewhere, the automaker has brought 13 new battery swap stations online in China over the past two days in anticipation of the Chinese National Day holiday travel peak. Its battery swap network now covers all of the highways in eastern China's Zhejiang province.

By 2025, NIO aims to have 4,000+ battery swap stations worldwide, with 1,000 of them located in overseas markets.

U.S. listed shares of NIO were down ~3% in premarket hours