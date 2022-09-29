China banks told to prep for yuan intervention - Reuters

Sep. 29, 2022

Beijing, China - May 4, 2021: Head Office of the People"s Bank of China. PBOC is China"s central bank under the State Council. China is pushing ahead with a pilot project to develop the digital yuan.

undefined undefined/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The People's Bank of China is asking major state-owned banks to be ready to sell U.S. dollars offshore with an eye to putting a floor on the yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB), Reuters reported Thursday.

The onshore yuan jumped about 200 pips to 7.1837 from 7.1637 following the report.

Citing three sources with knowledge of the situation, Reuters said the central bank has asked state banks to inform their offshore branches to review holdings of offshore yuan and be prepared to deploy dollars.

The yuan (CYB) had been down more than 11% against the greenback year to date.

The round of selling of dollars to defend the yuan would be "rather big," one source said.

The Bank of England was forced to step in to stabilize longer rates yesterday by buying bonds.

