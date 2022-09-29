The People's Bank of China is asking major state-owned banks to be ready to sell U.S. dollars offshore with an eye to putting a floor on the yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB), Reuters reported Thursday.

The onshore yuan jumped about 200 pips to 7.1837 from 7.1637 following the report.

Citing three sources with knowledge of the situation, Reuters said the central bank has asked state banks to inform their offshore branches to review holdings of offshore yuan and be prepared to deploy dollars.

The yuan (CYB) had been down more than 11% against the greenback year to date.

The round of selling of dollars to defend the yuan would be "rather big," one source said.

