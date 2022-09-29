BlackBerry to provide acoustic solutions for Great Wall Motors' latest models
Sep. 29, 2022 6:07 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Shanghai Dayin Technology has selected BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to provide acoustic solutions for Great Wall Motors' next-generation vehicles.
- BlackBerry QNX acoustics technology will help power the company's "Yin" 2.0 app, set to be used within the intelligent cockpit for Great Wall Motors' WEY Mocha, Latte, and Macchiato models.
- The app is embedded in Jiayu Tech's - a subsidiary of Great Wall Motors - MoLife 1.0 intelligent cockpit which is planned to soon enter mass production with Great Wall Motors.
- The cockpit will utilize BlackBerry QNX's Software-Defined Audio Architecture to provide a variety of application features, including an acoustic vehicle alert system.
