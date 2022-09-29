Tenneco to supply Monroe intelligent suspension technology for Li Auto electric SUV
Sep. 29, 2022 6:40 AM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN)LIBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will supply the electronic suspension technology for the upcoming L9 electric luxury SUV from Li Auto (LI).
- The company's advanced suspension technologies (AST) business will manufacture Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSAe electronic dampers for the new luxury model.
- The L9 is the second series model from the Beijing, China-based manufacturer of smart electric vehicles and the third model from a Chinese OEM to feature CVSAe technology.
- CVSAe damper modules for the L9 will be manufactured in Tenneco's plant in Changzhou, China.
"Automakers in virtually every region around the world have recognized the significant advantages of CVSAe technology. This solution provides an uncommonly broad tuning range that enables OEMs to dial-in a precise ride and handling profile for virtually any size or type of passenger vehicle. This is particularly important for electric vehicles, which place unique demands on suspension components due to the weight and positioning of their battery packs." said Henrik Johansson, vice president and general manager, AST, Tenneco.
