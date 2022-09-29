Unilever is a top consumer staples stock pick at Deutsche Bank

Sep. 29, 2022

Deutsche Bank pounded the table on Thursday that consumer staples may be one of the last places for investors to hide.

Within the staples sector, the firm named Unilever (NYSE:UL) as one of its top pick.

Analyst Tom Sykes: "We see commodity declines as enabling the company to reinvest into R&D and A&P without damaging the operating margin and in our view the market will pay a higher multiple for a more fully invested company."

Deutsche Bank has a Buy rating on Unilever with a positive view that earnings will hold up through an European economic downturn.

Meanwhile, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Unilever (UL) is stuck at Hold due to a low grade for profitability.

