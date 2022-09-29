Toyota global production up 44.3% in August
Sep. 29, 2022 6:46 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- As the sector recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and production capacity increased, Toyota Motor's (NYSE:TM) global vehicle production saw a record growth for the month of August Y/Y to 44.3% led by overseas production growth of 65.1% Y/Y - Reuters.
- Domestic production up 5.6% Y/Y.
- The company by sales produced 766,683 vehicles worldwide last month, above its target of around 700,000 and above year-ago output of 531,448.
- Overseas sales rose by 8.9% Y/Y in August to 694,272 vehicles, while in Japan they fell by 25.8% to 82,775 vehicles as supply chain and COVID-19 disrupted production.
- U.S. production numbers went up by 11.9% Y/Y in August whereas U.S. sales, on the other hand, fell 9.8%.
- The company said the outlook remained uncertain due to the global chips shortage and COVID-19 outbreaks.
- On September 22, the company announced plans to produce about 800,000 vehicles worldwide in October, about 100,000 short of its average monthly production plan, due to semiconductor shortages.
