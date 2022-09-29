Walker & Dunlop sells $1.3B of seniors housing facilities through July 2022
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) sold $1.3B of seniors housing and long-term care facilities from January through July 2022, marking the highest recorded sales for such a period in its history.
- The portfolio of 25 age-restricted communities located on the East Coast and in the Midwest closed June 15th with Welltower.
- The Walker & Dunlop team represented the seller, Calamar, in the $502M sale of the portfolio earlier this summer. The communities carry average monthly rents of $1,300/unit, and an average resident length of stay of more than five years.
