Walker & Dunlop sells $1.3B of seniors housing facilities through July 2022

Sep. 29, 2022 6:51 AM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) sold $1.3B of seniors housing and long-term care facilities from January through July 2022, marking the highest recorded sales for such a period in its history.
  • The portfolio of 25 age-restricted communities located on the East Coast and in the Midwest closed June 15th with Welltower.
  • The Walker & Dunlop team represented the seller, Calamar, in the $502M sale of the portfolio earlier this summer. The communities carry average monthly rents of $1,300/unit, and an average resident length of stay of more than five years.
 

