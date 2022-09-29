Radware expands relationship with Fortune 500 financial services provider in a multimillion-dollar deal
Sep. 29, 2022 6:54 AM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) expanded its relationship with a Fortune 500 financial services provider in a multimillion-dollar deal.
- The multinational industry leader extended its investment in the company’s application protection-as-a-service beyond DDoS protection to include the company's Cloud WAF, API protection, and Bot Manager.
- The financial services provider is responsible for its customers’ public-facing websites, was under constant cyberattacks.
- To protect its network and application infrastructure along with the millions of merchants and thousands of financial institutions it supports, the provider turned to the company to increase its cyber defenses across multiple dimensions, including automation, efficacy, and visibility.
“The banking industry is fueled by frictionless customer experiences and high-value, sensitive data, making it an extremely attractive target for cyber criminals. As a leader in merchant banking solutions, a state-of-the-art attack detection and mitigation capacity was critical to this company’s business and reputation. We’ve been able to grow this relationship because we continue to demonstrate that our experience, solutions, and support are aligned with the advanced security and network requirements this industry demands.” said Yoav Gazelle, Radware’s chief business officer.
