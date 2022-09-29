CarMax GAAP EPS of $0.79 misses by $0.58, revenue of $8.14B misses by $410M
Sep. 29, 2022 6:54 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CarMax press release (NYSE:KMX): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.79 misses by $0.58.
- Revenue of $8.14B (+1.9% Y/Y) misses by $410M.
- Total retail used units sold decreased 6.4%, while used unit sales in comparable stores were down 8.3%.
- CEO comment: “While this was a challenging quarter across the used car industry, our ongoing progress in strengthening and expanding our omnichannel experience continues to positively differentiate us and enable us to grow market share,” said Bill Nash, president and chief executive officer. “As we navigate the near-term pressures facing our industry, we are further sharpening our focus on driving additional operational efficiencies across our business. We will also remain focused on continuing our work to achieve our long-term goals, including further improving our omnichannel experience for our customers and associates through enhancing the seamlessness of our online and in-store offerings and growing our diversified business model.”
Comments