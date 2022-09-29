Molson Coors expands agreement with Coca-Cola to include new Topo Chico beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) announced on Thursday that it expanded its exclusive agreement with Coca-Cola Company (KO) to develop and commercialize Topo Chico Spirited.

The deal with the read-to-drink cocktail is said to mark another milestone in the relationship between Molson Coors (TAP) and Coca-Cola Company (KO) to follow the recent launches of Simply Spiked Lemonade and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

The expansion also arrives at a strategic time with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer now the fastest-growing brand in its competitive set over the latest 52-week period.

Coming to more than 20 markets across the country in 2023, Topo Chico Spirited will be made with 100% real spirits, including premium tequila from Jalisco, Mexico and will feature a lineup of familiar cocktails, many of which appear in bar and restaurant menus across the country.

Shares of TAP rose 0.55% in premarket trading on Thursday.