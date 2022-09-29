Rite Aid Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.63 misses by $0.17, revenue of $5.9B beats by $40M
Sep. 29, 2022 7:06 AM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Rite Aid press release (NYSE:RAD): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.63 misses by $0.17.
- Revenue of $5.9B (-3.4% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- FY2023 Outlook: Total revenues outlook reaffirmed between $23.6B and $24B vs. consensus of $23.75B; Retail Pharmacy Segment revenue to be between $17.35B and $17.65B and Pharmacy Services Segment revenue is expected to be between $6.25B and $6.35B; Net loss is expected to be between $246.3M and $203.3M vs. previous outlook of $167M and $210M; Adjusted EBITDA outlook updated to $450M to $490M vs. prior outlook of $460M and $500M; Adjusted diluted EPS $(1.52) and $(0.97) vs. prior guidance of $(1.19) and $(0.66) and consensus of $(4.12); Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $225M; To generate positive free cash flow.
