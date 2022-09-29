Fisker gets its hands on prototype Ocean vehicles as it preps for official production

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) announced a manufacturing milestone on Thursday with 95 prototype Fisker Oceans having rolled off partner Magna Steyr's production system.

The electric vehicle seller said it will use the early-run vehicles to train service workers, conduct rigorous testing, and showcase the five-passenger, all-electric SUV across nine launch markets.

Chairman Henrik Fisker said the marketing and service teams are "thrilled" to get their hands on cars before the official production starts so they can thoroughly prepare for deliveries and promote the Fisker Ocean in the key launch markets.

This phase of assembly for Fisker (FSR) marks the onset of improvement and refinement for start of production and through ramp-up."

Fisker (FSR) is on target for production start date of November 17.