Axcella adds 20% as mid-stage trial indicates potential of NASH therapy
Sep. 29, 2022 7:15 AM ETAxcella Health Inc. (AXLA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage biotech Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) gained ~20% pre-market Thursday after the company said its candidate for liver disease nonalcoholic steatohepatitis AXA1125 outperformed placebo in a mid-stage trial.
- The ongoing global Phase 2b study EMMPACT is designed to evaluate daily AXA1125 medications at 22.6g or 33.9g doses against the placebo in 270 subjects with biopsy confirmed stage 2 or 3 NASH.
- The interim readout was based on findings from 82 patients at week 12 and 58 patients at week 24, about half of whom had type 2 diabetes mellitus.
- According to the company, the interim readout, conducted when the enrollment reached 30% of the target, demonstrated that those in the high dose arm at 24 weeks showed statistically significant improvements in the liver stiffness measurement (LSM) compared to placebo.
- In addition, both dose levels at 12 and 24 weeks for all subjects indicated statistically significant improvements in alanine aminotransferase (ALT), a measure of liver cell inflammation.
- The study drug was found to be very safe and well tolerated, consistent with previous data, AXLA added. The company expects to report topline 48-week biopsy data in 1H 2024.
Read: Days ago, AXLA rival Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) rallied its peers after the company announced that its mid-stage trial for NASH candidate Efruxifermin reached the main goal.
Comments