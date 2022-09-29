NaaS Technology adopts new share incentive plan
Sep. 29, 2022 7:18 AM ETNaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- The board of China-based electric vehicle charging service provider NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) has approved and adopted a new share incentive plan, effective Sep. 29.
- A maximum number of 249,770,760 class A ordinary shares will be issued initially, with the number of shares to be increased on the first day of each fiscal year from Jan. 1, 2023, by an amount equal to 1% of the total number of shares issued and outstanding on the last day of the immediately preceding fiscal year.
- The new plan replaces a 2022 share incentive plan of Dada Auto, but is similar to the original plan in many respects.
- Source: Press Release
Comments