NaaS Technology adopts new share incentive plan

Sep. 29, 2022 7:18 AM ETNaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Electric car plugged in outside house

SouthWorks/iStock via Getty Images

  • The board of China-based electric vehicle charging service provider NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) has approved and adopted a new share incentive plan, effective Sep. 29.
  • A maximum number of 249,770,760 class A ordinary shares will be issued initially, with the number of shares to be increased on the first day of each fiscal year from Jan. 1, 2023, by an amount equal to 1% of the total number of shares issued and outstanding on the last day of the immediately preceding fiscal year.
  • The new plan replaces a 2022 share incentive plan of Dada Auto, but is similar to the original plan in many respects.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.