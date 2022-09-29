Hurricane Ian downgraded to tropical storm as it barrels through Florida

Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday morning, but Florida officials are still warning of serious consequences as it barrels through the state on its way to the Atlantic. Central and northeast Florida are projected to see 12 to 20 inches of rain, with some areas receiving as much as 30 inches, and Ian could pick up speed as it heads back into the ocean. Forecasts show the storm turning further north on Friday, moving into Georgia and the Carolinas. Fertilizer maker Mosaic says Florida facilities secured for hurricane

No power: Around 2.5M customers in Florida are without electricity after the eye of Ian landed around 3 p.m. ET at Cayo Costa as a Category 4 hurricane. Storm surges reached as high as 18 feet in some coastal areas, while maximum sustained winds hit 150 mph, leaving the people that didn't evacuate stranded in their homes. Extensive infrastructure and property damage has also been recorded in areas like Fort Myers and Cape Coral, though the full scope of the impacts will likely be known later today.

"This storm is doing a number on the state of Florida," Governor Ron DeSantis declared. "After Hurricane Ian passes, be careful going outside. Make sure to avoid downed power lines, avoid standing water, stay clear of trees, do not drive in standing water and keep generators 20 feet outside of your home."

Widespread transportation disruptions were recorded on Wednesday, including airport closures and over 2,000 flight cancellations. Florida's biggest seaport in Jacksonville, known as Jaxport, as well as Port Canaveral, also joined Port Tampa Bay in shutting down completely.