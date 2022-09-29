U.S. Army Research Lab extends contract with Palantir
- The U.S. Army Research Laboratory has announced a contract extension with Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to support all branches of the Armed Services, Joint Staff, and Special Forces with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.
- Palantir (PLTR) first partnered with the Army Research Lab in 2018 to provide state-of-the-art operational data and AI capabilities.
- Building on the expansion announced earlier this year, Palantir's (PLTR) software will continue to support warfighters, the data science community, and commercial AI companies across all facets of AI/ML research and development within the Department of Defense.
- The contract is valued up to $229M over one year.
- Earlier this month, Palantir secured $95.9M contract to support Homeland Security Investigations
