U.S. Army Research Lab extends contract with Palantir

Sep. 29, 2022 7:23 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Army Research Laboratory has announced a contract extension with Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to support all branches of the Armed Services, Joint Staff, and Special Forces with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.
  • Palantir (PLTR) first partnered with the Army Research Lab in 2018 to provide state-of-the-art operational data and AI capabilities.
  • Building on the expansion announced earlier this year, Palantir's (PLTR) software will continue to support warfighters, the data science community, and commercial AI companies across all facets of AI/ML research and development within the Department of Defense.
  • The contract is valued up to $229M over one year.
  • Earlier this month, Palantir secured $95.9M contract to support Homeland Security Investigations
  • PLTR shares were down ~1% premarket
  • Shares tumbled in early Aug after the data software company posted Q2 results and offered full-year sales guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.
