Alibaba slips as Citi tweaks estimates, EBITA assumptions going into fiscal 2023

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares fell on Thursday as investment firm Citi tweaked its estimates on the Chinese tech giant, noting the company has improved operational efficiency, but weaker consumption due to rising COVID-19 cases and associated lockdowns may hurt sales.

Analyst Alicia Yap, who has a buy rating on Alibaba (BABA), tweaked her estimates for fiscal 2023, cutting revenue estimates by 0.6%, but raising non-GAAP profit by 15.2%, citing "continued optimization of investment spend" and continued operational efficiency.

"The changes in [fiscal second-quarter revenue] mainly reflect lower CMR and other retail revenues offset by higher local services and cloud revenues," Yap wrote in a note to clients.

Yap also lowered revenue estimates for fiscal 2024 and 2025 by 0.2% each year, while raising non-GAAP profit estimates 3% and 2.2%, respectively.

Alibaba (BABA) shares fell more than 2% to 79.14 in premarket trading.

On its first-quarter earnings call in July, Alibaba's (BABA) management team noted trends had improved from June and while they were conservative on a second-half recovery, Yap added that may still prove prescient.

"With fluctuation of Covid cases and lockdowns in [Shenzhen] and Chengdu toward end Aug/early Sept, it seems that BABA’s conservative tone could now prove sensible," Yap explained, adding however, that the company has enhanced its shopping recommendations and improved its delivery experience, allowing it to "deepen" its share of higher-spending consumers' wallets.

Looking at the fiscal second-quarter, Yap now expects Alibaba (BABA) to generate 207.3B Rmb in revenue, up just 3% year-over-year, below estimates of 213.1B Rmb. However, non-GAAP net profit is expected to be 33B Rmb, above estimates of 29.2B Rmb.

Cloud revenue is expected to continue to decline to just 4% year-over-year growth, down from 10% in the first quarter as the company steers itself through "multiple industry headwinds."

Last week, Alibaba (BABA) said it would invest up to $1B over the next three years "for a global partner ecosystem upgrade" and give support to its cloud computing customers in an effort to boost growth.