VSBLTY Groupe Technologies plans to expand board of directors
Sep. 29, 2022 7:32 AM ETVSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (VSBGF)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Software company VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCQB:VSBGF) is planning to add three new directors to its board, expanding the board of directors to seven.
- Luiz Barros is being nominated as a new director, while Joe Jensen and Alnesh Mohan are proposed to be elevated from advisory board members to directors.
- Barros is a senior vice president, data and analytics, digital transformation and global media at Anheuser-Busch.
- The annual general meeting of the shareholders will be held on Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) at the offices of McMillan LLP at Suite 1500-1055 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7.
- Source: Press Release
Comments