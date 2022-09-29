VSBLTY Groupe Technologies plans to expand board of directors

Sep. 29, 2022 7:32 AM ETVSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (VSBGF)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Silhouette shadows of business team meeting in office

FangXiaNuo

  • Software company VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCQB:VSBGF) is planning to add three new directors to its board, expanding the board of directors to seven.
  • Luiz Barros is being nominated as a new director, while Joe Jensen and Alnesh Mohan are proposed to be elevated from advisory board members to directors.
  • Barros is a senior vice president, data and analytics, digital transformation and global media at Anheuser-Busch.
  • The annual general meeting of the shareholders will be held on Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) at the offices of McMillan LLP at Suite 1500-1055 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.