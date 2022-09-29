Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway loads up on more Occidental Petroleum stock
Sep. 29, 2022 7:33 AM ETOccidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), BRK.A, BRK.BBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) scooped up almost 6M more shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), bringing the investment company's holdings to 194.5M shares, or ~20.9% of the petroleum company's outstanding common stock, according to a filing submitted late Wednesday.
- That's up from 20% as of Aug. 30. Berkshire (BRK.B) bought the 5.99M shares in several transactions from Sept. 26 to Sept 28, at prices ranging from $57.67 per share to $61.595 per share.
- The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate bought the dip, boosting its stake in OXY as its shares fell 17% in the past month.
- Berkshire (BRK.B) also holds 100,000 shares of Oxy's (OXY) series A preferred stock and warrants to purchase ~83.9M shares of at an exercise price of $59.624 per share.
- Occidental (OXY) shares rose 0.8% in Thursday premarket trading. Berkshire (BRK.B) B shares slipped 0.5%.
- SA contributor The Digital Trend sees the Buffett-held stock as "ready to rock" for its ROE and profitability
