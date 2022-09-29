AN2 Therapeutics secures $17.8M contract from NIH

Sep. 29, 2022
  • AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANTX) has secured a contract valued up to $17.8M from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, to advance the development of epetraborole for acute systemic melioidosis.
  • The award leverages AN2 Therapeutics expertise and commitment to address urgent unmet global health needs.
  • The work could help address U.S. biothreat pathogen.
  • The base period contract is $4.3M with additional options that, if exercised, will total $17.8M to support preclinical, Phase 1 studies and other activities to enable advancement of epetraborole into a pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial for acute systemic melioidosis.
  • AN2 Therapeutics is currently developing epetraborole in an ongoing pivotal Phase 2/3 trial for treatment refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, the most common form of nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease.

