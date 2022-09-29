Hestia Insight subsidiary enters strategic agreement with leading portable phone charging network
Sep. 29, 2022 7:36 AM ETHestia Insight Inc. (HSTA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hestia Insight's (OTCQB:HSTA) wholly owned subsidiary, Hestia Health, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with ChargerGoGo, a Las Vegas-based company that operates one of the largest portable phone charging networks in the US.
- Hestia Health will introduce ChargerGoGo smart phone charging station and power bank kiosks in densely populated locations and venues for smart phone charging convenience.
- ChargerGoGo smart phone charging station and power banks allow users to obtain a portable battery from any ChargerGoGo kiosk, charge their smart phones and the portable batteries are then returned by users to any nearby ChargerGoGo kiosk.
"Smartphones are essential to daily life. ChargerGoGo’s business concept has already proven successful throughout Asia, where China’s market size alone is exceeding $1 billion dollars, and we are delighted to play an active role in increasing portable phone charging usage in the U.S. ChargerGoGo already has more than 500 locations in the Las Vegas area, with many others in key locations nationwide, and its goal is to introduce a kiosk at every commercial facility in the U.S. ChargerGoGo portable batteries can be used with any Apple, Android or other smart phone device using USB." said Edward Lee, Hestia Insight Chairman and CEO.
