CarMax slides after earnings misfire

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) slumped in early trading on Thursday after missing estimates with its Q2 earnings report.

Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were down 10.3% year-over-year to 376,616, Online retail sales accounted for 11% of retail unit sales, compared with 9% in the second quarter of last year.

Total retail used units sold decreased 6.4% during the quarter, while used unit sales in comparable stores were down 8.3%. Gross profit per retail used unit was $2,282, which marked an increase of $97 per unit from a year ago despite steep market depreciation.

CarMax (KMX) Auto Finance fell 8.6% to $183M during the quarter as a $40M swing in the provision for loan losses, primarily reflecting a significant tailwind in the prior year, outweighed the effects of growth in CAF’s net interest margin and average managed receivables.

Shares of CarMax (KMX) fell 10.59% in premarket action on Thursday following the earnings misfire.