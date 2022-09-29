Bed Bath & Beyond Non-GAAP EPS of -$3.22 misses by $1.43, revenue of $1.44B misses by $10M
Sep. 29, 2022 7:36 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bed Bath & Beyond press release (NASDAQ:BBBY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$3.22 misses by $1.43.
- Revenue of $1.44B (-27.6% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Outlook: Comparable sales decline in the 20% range driven by improvements in the second half of fiscal 2022 vs. the first half of fiscal 2022; Adjusted SG&A expense approximately $250M below last year, reflecting cost optimization actions occurring in the second half of fiscal 2022; Capital expenditures of approximately $250M vs. the company's original plans of approximately $400M previously planned for fiscal 2022; The company anticipates breakeven operating cash flow by the end of fiscal 2022.
Comments (1)