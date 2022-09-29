Worthington Non-GAAP EPS of $1.61 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.41B beats by $60M
Sep. 29, 2022 7:40 AM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Worthington press release (NYSE:WOR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.61 beats by $0.03.
- "Revenue of $1.41B (+27.0% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- “Most of our businesses are holding up well despite increased market volatility and a murky economic outlook. Our teams are ready to respond to market demands, up or down, as changes occur. In addition, we are very excited to announce our plan to separate our Steel Processing business to create two market leading companies with a proud shared history and values. The separation represents a major milestone for our company, and I am confident that this move will position both businesses to capitalize on focused growth strategies to better serve their customers and unlock significant shareholder value." said Andy Rose, President and CEO.
