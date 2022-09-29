Zacapa Resources to raise C$3M in stock offering
Sep. 29, 2022 7:52 AM ETZacapa Resources Ltd. (ZACAF), ZACA:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Zacapa Resources (OTCQB:ZACAF) announced Thursday private stock offering of up to 20M units priced at C$0.15 each.
- Gross proceeds is estimated to be C$3M.
- Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable to purchase an additional share C$0.22 within 3-year of expiry.
- The company said net proceeds will be used for exploration and drilling of Zacapa's projects, including the South Bullfrog gold project in Nevada and the Miller Mountain gold project in Idaho, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Closing of the offering is estimated on Oct. 7, 2022.
Comments