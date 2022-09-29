The carnage in the bond market will continue until Fed chief Jay Powell decides to change course, Societe Generale's Albert Edwards said Thursday.

"For decades now bond vigilantes have been asleep on their sunbeds, lulled into a slumber by the soothing lapping of waves of secular stagnation and the froth of QE washing gently against the shore," Edwards wrote in a note. "Now all that has been drowned out by the sound of UK Gilts screaming in agony as the UK’s tortured public sector finances have awoken Rip Van Vigilante and he ain’t happy."

Edwards, a well-known bear, said quantitative tightening is a line in the sand for traders.

"The bottom line is, after decades of central bank stimulus inflating bubbles and financial leverage to grotesque heights, the markets are still in charge and they just won’t tolerate QT," he said. "I keep citing Mike Tyson’s famous quote, 'everyone has a plan till they get punched in the face.' Which reminds me, isn’t the Fed in the process of doubling its QT to $96bn a month? Good luck with that!"

The BoE effect was short-lived on Wall Street. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) is back moving higher, above 3.8% again, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) (NASDAQ:SHY) gaining. The S&P (SP500) (SPY) on the back foot again and possibly facing another down week.

"Central Banks are very good at deflecting blame," Edwards said. "They did it in the wake of the GFC (blaming commercial bankers) and again for the explosion of inflation since the pandemic (blaming the war in Ukraine)."

"And so it goes on," he added. "Of course, for the BoE it is very convenient that almost all commentators are saying this week’s market turmoil is the direct result of the budget, but the BoE should also shoulder their share of the blame for this debacle."

"And they look especially inept now, with their resumption of QE to stabilize the Gilt market. They might well claim this is not QE, but that has echoes of Fed Chair Powell who claimed Fed intervention to stabilize the repo market in October 2019 was 'not-QE' as it laughingly became known."

