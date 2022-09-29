SoftBank starts laying off Vision Fund employees, may cut at least 30% of staff: report

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has started to lay off employees at its Vision Fund and may cut 30% or more of its headcount at the investment funds, Bloomberg reported.

The news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, noted that the workforce reductions started on Thursday with at least 150 people impacted. The Vision Fund unit of Japanese-based SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is headquartered in London and has staff in Latin America.

Earlier this month, it was reported that at least 20% of Vision Fund employees would be let go after SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) suffered a $23B loss in its most recent quarterly results.

In an August statement, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) Chief Executive Masayoshi Son partially blamed himself for the loss.

"When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful," Son said in August.

He added that he had "the urge" to keep investing, as the stock market fell significantly, but he cautioned that could result in an "irreversible" blow to the company.

Following the quarterly loss, Son publicly said he would cut costs at the company.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) was also forced to sell part of its stake in Alibaba (BABA) to boost its cash reserves as a result of the loss.

In August, it was reported that the $23B loss could force Son to take SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) private, an idea he has publicly discussed but rejected in the past for various reasons.

Earlier this month, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) was said to be evaluating starting a third Vision Fund following the poor results of its earlier funds, likely using its own cash for the new fund.