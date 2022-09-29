Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) pointed to signs of progress despite missing estimates with its Q2 earnings report on a 26% drop in comparable store sales and larger EBITDA loss than forecast.

"While our sales and profit results do not yet reflect the strategic and financial actions we have initiated to change our performance, they do demonstrate sequential progress in several key areas," observed interim CEO Sue Gove.

The retailer noted that it experienced a significant dislocation between sales and inventory that it was forced to begin to address immediately during Q2. Aggressive inventory optimization actions, including accelerated markdowns and strategic promotions, led to double-digit improvement in this gap. BBBY also said that working with supplier partners has also been an important focus area and payables are "considerably healthier" than in the prior quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) expects a minimum of 100 stores to be closed by the end of 2022.

In regard to the balance sheet, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) said it is confident that its current liquidity will enable the necessary changes that the company is implementing.

Shares of BBBY were down 2.48% in premarket action on Thursday after the earnings miss.