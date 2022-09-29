EbixCash wins 3 -year contract from amritsar international airport
- EbixCash, a subsidiary of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced that its foreign exchange division - EbixCash World Money, has won the Airport Authority of India contract for operating money exchange business at the Amritsar International Airport.
- EbixCash World Money holds a leadership position in foreign exchange business in India.
“We are excited to be formally launching EbixCash Money Exchange counters at Amritsar International Airport, towards offering a new customer experience for international passengers travelling from and into Amritsar. The Forex counters at Amritsar airport will allow passengers to avail foreign exchange services in the most convenient hassle-free manner. We are already exclusive foreign exchange partners to the Golden Temple – Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar for over a decade now. This Airport presence along with the Golden temple partnership, will allow us to cohesively address the needs of tens of thousands of NRIs and tourists from across the globe who travel to the great city of Amritsar.” said T C Guruprasad, Managing Director, EbixCash World Money.
Comments