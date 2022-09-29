Alcoa, Century Aluminum surge as LME said to plan talks about Russia ban

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) surged in premarket trading Thursday after a news report said the London Metals Exchange plans to start a discussion paper about possible ban on metals from Russia.

Alcoa jumped 6.9% to $37.65 a share while Century Aluminum spiked 10% to $6.80 at 8:09 a.m. ET.

The LME plans to discuss possible circumstances for blocking new supplies of Russian metal from delivery to its warehouses, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes as London aluminum prices (LMAHDS03:COM) hover at 18-month lows, losing half their value since the record high of $4,073 a ton after Russia invaded Ukraine. Slowing economic growth and higher production of aluminum in China also has weighed on prices.

Alcoa has declined 42% this year, while Century Aluminum is down 63% through the end of trading Sept. 28. The S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500) has declined 22%.

Seeking Alpha contributor The Private Island Investor rates Alcoa (AA) as a Sell on its valuation. Columnist Danil Sereda has a Buy rating on Century Aluminum (CENX) based on technical measures.