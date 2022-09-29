Enbridge acquires Tri Global Energy to drive renewables business
- Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) announced on Thursday the acquisition of U.S. renewable project developer Tri Global Energy (TGE) for $270M in cash and assumed debt.
- The deal also offer up to $50M in payments to be made upon successful execution of TGE's project portfolio.
- TGE is said to be the third largest onshore wind developer in the U.S., with a development portfolio of wind and solar projects representing over 7GW of renewable generation capacity. Since its inception in 2009, the company has successfully developed and monetized over 6GW of utility scale renewable projects.
- The acquisition will enhance Enbridge's (ENB) renewable platform, while accelerating its North American growth strategy.
- Al Monaco, Enbridge's President and CEO, said: "TGE's significant development pipeline, coupled with our renewable capabilities, and existing self-power opportunities, make this a truly synergistic investment that further positions us to grow organically at attractive equity returns."
